New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,041 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,041 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Ameren worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.