US Bancorp DE Sells 1,583 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.19 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

