Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,769 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,668,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,491,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,175.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 378,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 300,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.