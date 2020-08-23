Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $388,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 472.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 227.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $143.23 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.19 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

