Capital Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,451.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

