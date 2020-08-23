Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,451.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.