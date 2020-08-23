Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 16,750 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,005,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 19,357 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $968,043.57.

SWAV stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after buying an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

