Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,098.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,451.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
