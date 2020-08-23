Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,098.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,451.45.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
