PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,451.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
