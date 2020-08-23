Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. China International Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,098.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

