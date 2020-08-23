Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,451.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

