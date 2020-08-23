Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2,451.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

