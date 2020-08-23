US Bancorp DE Buys 695 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,699,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,443 shares of company stock worth $21,082,017 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $141.65.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

