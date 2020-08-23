CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys New Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,580 shares of company stock valued at $467,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

ELAN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

