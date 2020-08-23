CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 6,186 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

