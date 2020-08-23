CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $74,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 690,929 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Snap-on by 3,966.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after purchasing an additional 688,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Snap-on by 34.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Snap-on by 42.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.