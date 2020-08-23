Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,799 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $64,087,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,922,000 after buying an additional 1,443,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,405,000.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

COLD stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

