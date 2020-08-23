CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 1,339 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 260,849 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

