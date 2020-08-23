CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

