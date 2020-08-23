New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,600 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

