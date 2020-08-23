CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,809 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

