2,336 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,788,000 after purchasing an additional 304,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $155.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

