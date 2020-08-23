Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 761.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,773,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,737,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after buying an additional 285,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 181,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFR opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

