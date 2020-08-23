Trexquant Investment LP Invests $784,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Buy Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Invests $784,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Trexquant Investment LP Invests $784,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc
26,924 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
26,924 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Bank of America Increases Keysight Technologies Price Target to $112.00
Bank of America Increases Keysight Technologies Price Target to $112.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report