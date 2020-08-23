Trexquant Investment LP Invests $784,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.