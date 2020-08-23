Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.99 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.