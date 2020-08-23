PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

SPG opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

