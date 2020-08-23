26,924 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

