Bank of America Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $112.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.