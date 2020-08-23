Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 340.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $749,469,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $243,802,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $237,798,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $110.64 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,004 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

