Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $130.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.