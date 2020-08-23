Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,179 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,917,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,908 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

