Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Evergy worth $33,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

