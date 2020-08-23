Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $517,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,961.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $256,575.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,850 shares in the company, valued at $960,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $4,850,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.