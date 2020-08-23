Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 494.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

