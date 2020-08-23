Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $208.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

