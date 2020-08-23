Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

KEYS stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

