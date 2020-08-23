Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 64.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apache by 629.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $14.26 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

