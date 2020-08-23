1,685 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 851.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

