Pendal Group Ltd Invests $211,000 in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

