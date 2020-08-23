Pendal Group Ltd Invests $211,000 in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

