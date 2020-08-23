PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $4.87 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

