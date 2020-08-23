Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 28.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

NYSE:LH opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

