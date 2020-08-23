Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

