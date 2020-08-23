Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after purchasing an additional 552,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE JCI opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

