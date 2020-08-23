Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli Sells 686 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andrew Cappotelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59.
NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.27. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after buying an additional 172,273 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,573,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after buying an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
