Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli Sells 686 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cappotelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.27. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after buying an additional 172,273 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,573,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after buying an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

