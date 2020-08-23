Huobi Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56.88 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00039662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. Huobi Token has a market cap of $980.59 million and approximately $56.88 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.82 or 0.05418279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,712,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

