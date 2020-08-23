Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells $66,759.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:B opened at $37.45 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

