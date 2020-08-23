0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Achieves $18.33 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and $176,216.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002079 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002506 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00099478 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

