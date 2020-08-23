USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Korbit and CPDAX. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $304.27 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.25 or 0.03347376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00057642 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,357,347,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,351,217,932 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, SouthXchange, CPDAX, OKEx, Hotbit, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Coinsuper, Crex24, Korbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

