Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,483,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,592,000 after buying an additional 122,547 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

